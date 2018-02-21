The Temperance Movement launch electrifying live version of Caught In The Middle

The Temperance Movement have released a live video of Caught In The Middle, the opening track from their new album A Deeper Cut, which was released on Friday. The footage was shot at the YouTube Space in London.

“This is my favourite record we’ve made so far and I’m more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums,” says guitarist Paul Sayer. “I feel like we’ve really captured what the band is about on this one; I can’t wait for people to hear it and I can’t wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone.”

“There isn’t an ounce of fat on this album,” adds new guitarist Matt White. “Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It’s both a nod to the past and a wink to the future. It was a pleasure to be involved in writing and recording with The Temperance Movement for the first time. I feel that together, with [producer] Sam Miller, we have surpassed any expectations that were placed upon us and that we have produced the finest body of work from the band to date.”

The new album also marks the recording debut of drummer Simon Lea, who replaced founder member Damon Wilson in early 2017. The Temperance Movement are currently on tour (dates below).

A Deeper Cut is available now.

Temperance Movement Tour Dates

Feb 21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Feb 22 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

Feb 24 - Poole, UK - Winter’s End Festival

Feb 25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Feb 27 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

Feb 28 - Belfast, UK - Empire Music Hall

Mar 02 - Aberdeen, UK - The Garage

Mar 03 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

Mar 04 - Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University

Mar 05 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

Mar 07 - Portsmouth, UK - Pyramids

Mar 08 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Mar 09 - London, UK - O2 Forum

Mar 18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

Mar 19 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

Mar 21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

Mar 22 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

Mar 24 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

Mar 25 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

Mar 27 - Cologne, Germany - Buergerhaus

Mar 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Mar 29 - Leffinge, Belgium - De Zwerver

Apr 01 - Cenon, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

Apr 02 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

