The Temperance Movement launch electrifying live version of Caught In The Middle

The Temperance Movement have released a live video of Caught In The Middle, the opening track from their new album A Deeper Cut, which was released on Friday. The footage was shot at the YouTube Space in London.
“This is my favourite record we’ve made so far and I’m more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums,” says guitarist Paul Sayer. “I feel like we’ve really captured what the band is about on this one; I can’t wait for people to hear it and I can’t wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone.”
“There isn’t an ounce of fat on this album,” adds new guitarist Matt White. “Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It’s both a nod to the past and a wink to the future. It was a pleasure to be involved in writing and recording with The Temperance Movement for the first time. I feel that together, with [producer] Sam Miller, we have surpassed any expectations that were placed upon us and that we have produced the finest body of work from the band to date.”
The new album also marks the recording debut of drummer Simon Lea, who replaced founder member Damon Wilson in early 2017. The Temperance Movement are currently on tour (dates below).
A Deeper Cut is available now.
Temperance Movement Tour Dates
Feb 21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Feb 22 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
Feb 24 - Poole, UK - Winter’s End Festival
Feb 25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Feb 27 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social
Feb 28 - Belfast, UK - Empire Music Hall
Mar 02 - Aberdeen, UK - The Garage
Mar 03 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
Mar 04 - Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University
Mar 05 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
Mar 07 - Portsmouth, UK - Pyramids
Mar 08 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
Mar 09 - London, UK - O2 Forum
Mar 18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
Mar 19 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea
Mar 21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
Mar 22 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
Mar 24 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
Mar 25 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
Mar 27 - Cologne, Germany - Buergerhaus
Mar 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
Mar 29 - Leffinge, Belgium - De Zwerver
Apr 01 - Cenon, France - Le Rocher de Palmer
Apr 02 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur