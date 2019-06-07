The Tea Club release video for new song Sinking Ship

The Tea Club will release their new album, If/When, on July 30. The band have also released a video for new single Sinking Ship, which you can watch below. The band have also revealed the artwork for the new album, again which you can see below.

The New Jersey proggers have the new album available for preorder now. Pre orders come with a limited edition CD with 6 panel fold out including lyrics and original art, a 11x17 poster signed by the band, a high quality digital copy of the album 2 weeks before it's release, a special bonus track, a hand drawn piece of art from lead singer Dan McGowan and a special promo code for 25% off your next Tea Club purchase.

Pre-orders for If/When are available from the band's bandcamp page.