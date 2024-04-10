The Tangent share new video for aptly titled The Single

UK prog rockers The Tangent release their brand new studio album, To Follow Polaris, through InsideOut Music on May 10, and the band have shared a new lyric video for their brand new single, the aptly titled The Single, which you can watch below.

"The Single was originally recorded by my previous band Po90 some 25 years ago now, on an album called The Time Capsule," explains Tangent mainman Andy Tillison. "In the spirit of that time capsule, I opened it a quarter of a century later and recorded this updated version of it with new lyrics added to the older version. The old Po90 version was the track that in a way defined what the Tangent would be and giving it the Tangent treatment was a great pleasure. It's a song about the documenting of history and the new ways this is going to happen, both good and bad..."

To Follow Polaris sees Tillison manning the band entirely alone while his usual bandmates were busy working with other projects, although Tillison is at pains to point out that that the unique situation surrounding the recording of To Follow Polaris is a one-off.

"The album is intended to be thought of as a regular Tangent album - but not as the future of the band," he states. "It's everyone’s intention to make the FOURTEENTH album as The Tangent. For Five."

To Follow Polaris will be available as a limited deluxe Collector’s Edition CD mediabook (including bonus track and extensive 24-page booklet), gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl (also including bonus track) and as a digital album. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order To Follow Polaris.