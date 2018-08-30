The Tangent announce brand new studio album

The Tangent have announced a new studio album. Titled Proxy, it will be released on November 16 via InsideOut Music.

Says mainman Andy Tillison: "Our belief is that progressive rock music is still a valid and viable musical form in 2018 and will continue to be so. Our band has always sought to take on board things from the present and add them to that magical mix. We don't claim to be offering the future. We just claim to be offering one set of possibilities. Ours. Now.”

Proxy was recorded during the band’s tour with Karmakanic in 2017 and 2018, the album opens with the 16-minute title track that draws its influences from the likes of ELP, Egg, Camel and Caravan.

As well as vocalist/keyboard player Tillison, the album features bassist Jonas Reingold, guitarist Luke Machin, drummer Steve Roberts and multi-instrumentalist Theo Travs.

The album will be available as a limited CD digipak, Vinyl LP, CD and digital download.

The Tangent – Proxy tracklisting

1. Proxy

2. The Melting Andalusian Skies

3. A Case of Misplaced Optimism

4. The Adulthood Lie

5. Supper’s Off

CD Digipack bonus track: Excerpt From “Exo-Oceans” (Bonus Track)