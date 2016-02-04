The Struts announce revised debut album details

The Struts have announced the details of a new version of their debut album, Everybody Wants. It’ll be released on March 4 via Polydor/Interscope, and features several new tracks, plus remasters and re-recording of songs from the 2014 original.

“Everybody Wants is a collection of songs for the disenchanted,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “When putting the album together we have approached it with the mindset that when listening, you are taken on a journey. You can even hear the album title in the chorus of the opening track Roll Up. This song gives you the insight to a larger than life character that opens the door to the rest of the album.

“I think anyone who listens to this album will hear our journey and feel our ambition. We truly have put our hearts and souls into it and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Everybody Wants Tracklist

1. Roll Up

2. Could Have Been Me

3. Kiss This

4. Put Your Money On Me

5. Mary Go Round

6. Dirty Sexy Money

7. The Ol’ Switcheroo

8. She Makes Me Feel Like

9. Young Stars

10. Black Swan

11. These Times Are Changing

12. Only Just A Call Away

13. Where Did She Go

Everybody Wants is released on March 4. The band go on tour in the US later this month, with festival shows to follow (dates below).

Struts Tour Dates

Feb 20: Air + Style Festival Los Angeles, CA

Feb 21: Air + Style Festival Los Angeles, CA

Mar 03: Irving Plaza w/ Mainland New York, NY

Mar 12: X102.9 Presents The Birthday Show w/ The Front Bottoms, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Mar 28: Velvet Jones Santa Barbara, CA

Mar 29: The Observatory - Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA

Mar 30: House Of Blues San Diego, CA

Apr 01: ALT AZ 2016 Concert Series, Tempe, AZ

Apr 02: The Rock, Tucson, AZ

May 08: Carolina Rebellion, Concord, NC

May 13: Shaky Knees Music Fest, Atlanta, GA

May 20: Rock On The Range, Columbus, OH

May 22: Hangout Festival, Gulf Shores, AL

May 28: BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, CA

Jun 03: Rock im Park, Nurnberg, Germany

Jun 03: Rock am Ring, Mendig, Germany

Jun 08: Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, Sweden

Jun 11: Download Festival Paris, France

Jun 16: Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

Jun 19: Firefly Music Festival, Dover, DE