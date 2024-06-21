The story of Marillion's Marbles is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Marillion's Marbles album graces the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Marillion’s 13th studio album Marbles is 20 years old this year. It's an album that certainly rejuvenated the band at the time, and sonically you can draw distinct parallels between Marbles and the path they’ve taken since, especially more recent albums such as FEAR and AHBID. We spoke to the band to get the inside story of the making of the album. it's an eye-opener, we can tell you!

Elsewhere in this issue we look at the making of Yes’s 1994 album Talk, explore the story of Decca Records’ psych/prog offshoot label Deram, Steven Wilson reveals all about the latest Bass Communion album, Richard Thompson looks back on over 50 years of making music in The Prog Interview. and we pay tribute to former Moody Blues musician Mike Pinder and ELO keyboard player and Jeff Lynne's "right-hand man" Richard Tandy, both of whom sadly passed away recently.

And there’s the latest from Nordic Giants, Airbag, Marjana Semkina, OU, Louise Patricia Crane, Jane Weaver, Bill Fisher, Also Eden and more, who all bring us up to speed about their latest releases.

Also in this gift-packed issue, for UK newsstand and subscribers, you get four Prog coasters, there’s a great Esoteric Recordings digital sampler, a Sonicbond Publishing prog e-book and four Marillion Marbles postcards!

Also in Prog 151...

Mike Pinder - we pay tribute to The Moody Blues keyboardist and founding member.

Richard Tandy - remembering Jeff Lynne’s “right-hand man”, who passed away in May.

Yes - Trevor Rabin, Jon Anderson and Tony Kaye discuss the making of 1994’s Talk.

Jane Weaver - psych, prog and pop meld on Weaver’s latest record, Love In Constant Spectacle.

Bass Communion - Steven Wilson tells us all about his “confrontational” new Bass Communion release, The Itself Of Itself.

OU - the US/Chinese quartet hook up with Devin Townsend for II: Frailty.

Marjana Semkina - the Iamthemorning singer reveals the ideas behind her new solo album, Sirin

Deram Records - what happened when stuffy old Decca Records got hip to psych and prog?

Louise Patricia Crane - there’s an array of special guests and confessional songs on Crane’s latest solo release, Netherworld.

Airbag - the Norwegian prog trio rail against cancel culture on Century Of The Self.

Nordic Giants - a very rare audience with the mysterious duo’s Löki and Rôka to discuss Origins.

Bill Fisher - Church Of The Cosmic Skull frontman Bill Fisher on his new solo album and yacht prog!

Richard Thompson - former Fairport Convention guitarist and solo artist in his own right, Richard Thompson reflects on a career that’s closing in on 60 years.

Huw Lloyd-Jones - Also Eden frontman Huw Lloyd-Jones on a prog life full of Genesis, Rush, prog festivals and Mika’s Life In A Cartoon Motion.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Pendragon, Jethro Tull, Frank Zappa, Focus, Big Big Train, Jade Warrior, Devin Townsend, Kaipa, Louise Patricia Crane, Lindisfarne, MONO, Pat Metheny, Bill Nelson, Jadis, Ron Geesin, Pallas, Can, Alcest and loads more…

This month we’ve seen gigs by Riverside, Elbow, Lesoir, Pendragon, Sleepmakeswaves and more…

