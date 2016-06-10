The Stone Roses release Beautiful Thing

The Stone Roses have released the second single of their comeback.

Following on from May’s unveiling of All For One – the band’s first new music in 21 years – they’ve issued another track, called Beautiful Thing.

The song can be heard below and is available for digital download now via Virgin EMI, with a limited edition 12-inch vinyl version also on offer. The vinyl version is limited to 5000 worldwide and will ship on July 22.

Frontman Ian Brown, guitarist John Squire, drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren and bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield announced the release of Beautiful Thing last night.

The Roses play a number of worldwide dates this year, including four nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium in June.

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 17: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 08: T In The Park, UK

Jul 09: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland