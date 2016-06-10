Primal Scream cancel shows after frontman Bobby Gillespie falls from stage

Primal Scream have cancelled nine European dates after frontman Bobby Gillespie injured his back in a fall from the stage.
Gillespie fell from the stage during the band’s performance at the Caribana festival in Switzerland last week.
Shows in Spain, France, Italy, Sweden, Ireland and the UK have been affected. The full list of cancelled shows can be viewed below.
The band say: “Primal Scream have been forced to cancel several European and UK shows this summer following Bobby Gillespie’s accident last Thursday night at the Caribana festival, Switzerland.
“Bobby has been instructed to rest for a minimum of eight weeks.”
Primal Scream released their 11th album Chaosmosis earlier this year.
Cancelled Primal Scream dates 2016
Jun 17: Azkena Festival, Spain
Jun 25: Donegal Seas Sessions, Ireland
Jul 02: Musiques En Stock Festival, France
Jul 15: Lancashire Beat Herder, UK
Jul 18: Rock In Roma, Italy
Jul 19: Acieloaperto Festival, Italy
Jul 20: Mojotic Festival Sestri Levante, Italy
Jul 22: Secret Garden Party, UK
Jul 27: Gothenburg Lisberg, Sweden