Black Sabbath to end career with UK dates?

Black Sabbath could be set to announce a run of UK dates as their last-ever shows.

Fans have been sharing an image of a flyer found at the Download festival site, listing seven appearances during January and February next year.

They include gigs in Manchester on January 22, Glasgow on January 24, Leeds on January 26 and London on January 29 and 31, before two final dates in the band’s home city of Birmingham on February 2 and 4.

Black Sabbath launched The End world tour in January and the current official end date is September 21. That could change if they make an announcement before headlining Download on June 11 (Saturday). None of the venues currently have events advertised on their respective dates.

In March guitarist Tony Iommi said: “It would be nice to think it could finish back where it all started in Birmingham.

“When we’re at home we’ve always found it a bit nerve-racking – but Birmingham means such a lot to us.”

He added that the chances of a live package arising from The End tour were good, and that they’d been “doing a lot of filming” on the road.

Just as the tour began, Michael Miley, drummer with support band Rival Sons, said: “The dates go into 2017, but none of those are released.”

Black Sabbath fans are being asked to submit selfies taken at Download for an art project that concentrates on the origins of heavy metal. They’re the cover stars of the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Black Sabbath: The End tour

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

