The Stone Roses have released a single called All For One – their first new material in 21 years.

The iconic Manchester group reunited in 2011 but have not released any fresh material since 1995 single Begging You, taken from their 1994 album Second Coming.

Frontman Ian Brown, guitarist John Squire, drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren and bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield announced earlier today that they’d issue the single at 8pm.

All For One got its first airing on Annie Mac’s show on BBC Radio 1. The track was recorded at Church Studios in London and was produced by Paul Epworth.

The Roses play a number of worldwide dates this year, including four nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium in June.

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 17: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 08: T In The Park, UK

Jul 09: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland