The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction kick off 32-date North American tour

The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their 32-date Spirits on Fire tour at Dallas' American Airlines Center on October 2.

Special guests Jane's Addiction featured the return of original bassist Eric Avery to the fold, while Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for Dave Navarro while he recuperates from long COVID symptoms.

The Californian quartet's 11-song set consisted solely of their earlier material, opening with Up The Beach from their 1988 debut Nothing's Shocking and Whores from their 1987 self-titled live release, and closed with Stop! from 1990 classic Ritual de lo Habitual.

The Smashing Pumpkins headline set opened with Empires, taken from their three-part rock opera Atum, while new songs, Beguiled, Neophyte and Harmageddon, were included alongside Bullet With Butterfly Wings, I of the Mourning, Cherub Rock and a cover of Talking Heads' Once in a Lifetime.

Earlier this year, Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan described their relationship with Jane's Addiction as "beautiful".

"We have a long, long, crazy history," he said. "The Pumpkins opened for Jane's in 1988, when Nothing's Shocking was coming out, I believe, right around Thanksgiving... and we've literally had this crazy history back and forth through all these years... beautiful."

"We're about to go on tour with one of the greatest bands ever, [and] The Smashing Pumpkins are, by nature, a competitive lot, and to share a stage with Jane's Addiction each night... they'll kick our ass if we're not careful. But the beautiful thing is that there's so much family love between the two camps... I really want Jane's at their best and I want us at our best, and that's the way we're going to show our love for each other to the audience. We will give our supreme effort each night."

Check out the setlists from the evening below.

The Smashing Pumpkins (Image credit: Jaime Ford)

The Smashing Pumpkins: Dallas American Airlines Center setlist

Empires

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Today

We Only Come Out at Night

Cyr

Once in a Lifetime

Solara

Eye

Ava Adore

Tonight, Tonight

Stand Inside Your Love

I of the Mourning

Cherub Rock

Zero

1979

Beguiled

Silverfuck

Neophyte

Disarm

Harmageddon

If There Is a God

X.Y.U.

Jane's Addiction (Image credit: Jaime Ford)

Jane's Addiction: Dallas American Airlines Center setlist

Up the Beach

Whores

1%

Ain't No Right

Three Days

Jane Says

Been Caught Stealing

Mountain Song

Ted, Just Admit It...

Ocean Size

Stop!

The full list of dates are as follows:

Oct 05: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 07: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 08: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Oct 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Oct 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Oct 16: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 18: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Oct 19: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 21: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 22: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 24: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 26: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 27: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Oct 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Oct 30: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Nov 01: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Nov 02: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 04: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 05: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 09: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 11: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 12: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Nov 13: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Nov 16: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 18: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Nov 19: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Poppy and Meg Myers open on selected dates

The first instalment of The Smashing Pumpkins' three-part album Atum will be released on November 15, 2022. Act 2 will be released on January 31, 2023 and Act 3, along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023.