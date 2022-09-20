The Smashing Pumpkins release the heavy and hypnotic new single Beguiled

The Smashing Pumpkins have returned with the new guitar-driven single, Beguiled.

To coincide with the new release, the Chicago alt-rock band have shared details of their forthcoming twelfth studio album, Atum, a 33-track rock opera opus, which will serve as the sequel to 1995 Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine Of God.

The album will be divided into three acts, with Act 1 scheduled to arrive on November 15, 2022. Act 2 will be released on January 31, 2023 and Act 3, along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023.

Each track from the album will be released chronologically every week on Corgan’s podcast, Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan.

So far, The Smashing Pumpkins have debuted songs Atum and Butterfly Suite.

Speaking of the new track, Beguiled, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman tells NME that it was built from "80 ideas” that grew into “a bunch of different demos; a riff here, a chord change, a little vocal melody”.

“I do love the song" he adds, "we’ve been practising it in rehearsal ’cause we’re about to do a show in a couple of days. It rocks. It’s nice to hear it against all the other classic songs ’cause it holds up really well.”

Of the expansive 33-track album, he continues, "When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022… [Laughs] you’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

Next month, Corgan and co. will be setting off on their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction and Poppy. The trek will commence on October 2 in American Airlines Center, Dallas, and come to an end on November 19 in Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles.

Listen to Beguiled below:

Oct 02: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 03: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 05: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 07: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 08: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Oct 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Oct 14: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Oct 16: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 18: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Oct 19: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 21: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 22: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 24: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 26: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 27: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Oct 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Oct 30: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Nov 01: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Nov 02: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 04: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 05: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 09: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 11: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 12: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Nov 13: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Nov 16: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 18: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Nov 19: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA