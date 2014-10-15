Liv Kristine issues Love Decay promo

Liv Kristine has released a promo for Love Decay.

The Leaves’ Eyes and Theatre Of Tragedy vocalist’s track, featuring a guest appearance from Michelle Darkness, can be viewed below.

It’s taken from her upcoming solo album Vervain which launches on October 27 via Napalm Records – the follow-up to 2012’s Libertine.

Former Warlock frontwoman Doro Pesch makes an appearance on the album track Stronghold of Angels.

Kristine says: “This metal hymn is special to me and Doro’s unique voice takes this song to an exceptional emotional level.”

Last month, Kristine released a teaser offering clips of all 10 Vervain tracks, while she’s also collaborated with Kari Rueslatten and Anneke van Giersbergen on The Sirens project. They issued two tracks earlier this month.

Vervain tracklist