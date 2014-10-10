The Sirens unveil debut tracks

The Sirens have launched streams of their first two tracks.

The trio of Kari Rueslatten (The 3rd And The Mortal), Anneke van Giersbergen (The Gathering) and Liv Kristine (Leaves’ Eyes, Theatre Of Tragedy) have released Sisters Of The Earth and Embracing The Seasons.

The Sirens project came about following a chance meeting between van Giersbergen and Kristine at the Masters Of Rock festival in the Czech Republic in 2013.

Kristine recalls: “We only had a few minutes to talk between our gigs but we agreed that we should get together and tour. Anneke told me she had just talked to Kari and that was the ‘go’ for The Sirens.”

They head out on a European tour next week, starting in Germany, and play London’s Garage on October 16. The setlist will take in the trio’s solo tracks, along with material recorded with their respected bands.

Van Giersbergen says: “Making music with kindred spirits is such a wonderful feeling. I also love harmonising with more than one singer on stage, so that will be a cool aspect of the shows as well.”

Meanwhile, van Giersbergen is also collaborating with Arjen Lucassen on The Gentle Storm – an album planned for release in early 2015 – while Kristine recently launched the track Love Decay from her upcoming solo album Vervain.