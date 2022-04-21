The Robin confirms commitment to live prog music

Popular live music venue The Robin, situated in Bilston, has reaffirmed its commitment to live progressive music to Prog Magazine, following the recent postponement of a Franck Carducci show and the cancellation of the upcoming A Brave New Day event featuring Cyan, Omega Point among others.

"The Robin has a rich history of hosting some outstanding prog rock shows with many artists requesting that their booking agent try their utmost to confirm a performance here when out touring due to the history that we hold at the venue being just one reason," the Robin's Brett Hall told Prog. "As Ken Slater, our local prog promoter has informed me on many times, we are know as the prog rock venue of the Midlands.

"Post Covid we have found it very hard to reignite the passion the prog audience once had to attend live shows. However, for the most part, even with some shows being poorly attended, they have still taken place with those in attendance really enjoying their time at the show, but also questioning where others where, or why the numbers where so low for such a great show.

"We still have a strong prog line up still to happen here at The Robin, while still being in talks of getting some other big names back into the programme when they once again go out on tour. Names such as Spock's Beard and Pendragon who were scheduled to be here but have had to postpone their entire tour. We had Lifesigns here last week which had a strong attendance. Mostly Autumn, who are set to return the end of May, who were last here in October last year with very strong attendance.

"Franck Carducci was postponed to a later date. The ONLY show that was cancelled, which was via the promoter/artists was A Brave New Day. We never accept the ‘support it or lose it’ attitude.

"We still know that there is a demand for prog shows so we shall continue to push them into the programme as we have always done. We pride ourselves that people will happily travel to attend these shows of their favourite artists. However, sometimes the decision whether a show goes ahead or not based on sales is not totally down to us. This was the case with A Brave New Day. The tickets sales, despite the promoters and the venues advertising strategies, just failed to attract a decent number of advanced attendees for them to make it feel as though it was worthwhile for them to go ahead with the show."

You can find a list of upcoming shows and more venue information here.