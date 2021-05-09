The Resonance Association return after four years with video for Paranoid Outcome

Dark ambient proggers The Resonance Association have released a video for their first new music in four years, Paranoid Outcome, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album You Will Know When The Time Is Right, which is released direct to streaming today. It's the seventh album the duo of Daniel Vincent and Dominic Hemy have released, following 2016's The Difference, although the lack of interest that release garnered almost saw the duo pack things in completely.

“We would check in on each other every few months, see how the recording was going for our respective projects,” recalls Vincent, “and in retrospect we were probably examining [each other’s work] and unpicking where we had collectively gone wrong with TRA.”

In early 2020 Vincent made another attempt to compile an album that had lain dormant since it's initial inception in 2017: “for some closure, if nothing else”, he admits, “and either by accident or just out of habit I started adding new parts, removing bits that didn’t work, and sending parts over to Dominic to add to, or play around with.”

The 90-minute album is sequenced for the duo’s favourite nostalgic medium: the C90 cassette. "Why not?" they say.

Get You Will Know When The Time Is Right.

(Image credit: The Resonance Association)

The Resonance Association: You Will Know When The Time Is Right

SIDE A – The Universe Is Infinitely Serial

1. The Handsome English Disease

2. Paranoid Outcome

3. Our Man In London

4. The Universe Is Infinitely Serial

5. You Will Know When The Time Is Right

SIDE B – No Safe Space in Time

1. No Safe Time In Space

2. Your Apocalypse

3. Infinite Gravity Infinite Mass

4. Safe Space Reprise

5. Doomscroller