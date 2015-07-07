The Receiver unveil video for Transit

The Receiver have issued a video for their track Transit.

The song is taken from the dream-prog duo’s third album All Burn, released last month via Kscope Records.

It was shot in Beirut by director Youssef Nassar, the man behind the promo for Steven Wilson’s recent single Perfect Life.

The Receiver brothers Casey and Jesse Cooper say: “Transit was written during the beginning of a new relationship. It expresses the emotional highs associated with falling in love, and makes a promise of commitment, regardless of whatever change or loss may come.”

Nasser says of his work: “The music is simply superb – very dreamy, filled with layers of sounds and emotions. I did my best capturing that feel. I think the video has a strong concept behind it, showing a certain type of a fantasy happening, in an abstract and emotional way.”

ALL BURN TRACKLIST