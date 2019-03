The Pretty Reckless release House On A Hill video

The Pretty Reckless have released a video for House On The Hill, from the band's second album Going to Hell, which was released earlier in the year.

The band’s previous single Messed Up World was a number one hit at US rock radio, their second song in a row to do so, following Heaven Knows. The last female-fronted group to achieve this feat was Chrissie Hynde’s Pretenders.

In September, frontwoman Taylor Momsen revealed that she plans to concentrate more on the band after starring in various movies and TV shows.

The Pretty Reckless are currently on tour in the UK.

Wednesday 19th November Manchester Academy Thursday 20th November Glasgow O2 Academy Saturday 22nd November Oxford O2 Academy SOLD OUT Sunday 23rd November Bristol O2 Academy SOLD OUT Monday 24th November Birmingham Institute Wednesday 26th November London O2 Academy Brixton