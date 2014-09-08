Pretty Reckless' Momsen has no plans to act again

Taylor Momsen says she has no plans to act again and reveals her time in front of the camera was just "something that paid bills."

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman starred in various movies and TV shows, most recently US series Gossip Girl in 2011, but since the band got together, she’s left her acting career behind to concentrate on music – something she has no plans to change.

Momsen tells Music Radar: “Acting isn’t something I’m pursuing. I quit acting almost five years ago and you could say that was always my intention. It was always a day job – something that paid bills.

“I never considered myself an actor – I was a musician who just happened to be on a TV show. I haven’t acted since the band’s been together. We’ve made two records, toured a lot and established ourselves. I think the TV stereotype has gone away.

“People at the shows are there for the music. They’ve bought the records and listened to the songs. That’s all you can ask for.”

The Pretty Reckless released second album Going To Hell this year and while there was a four-year gap between that record and their debut Light Me Up, Momsen says she’s hopeful the wait for new material won’t be as long – although she won’t be rushing the process as she wants the next record to be “perfect.”

She continues: “I’m definitely hoping the next record can come faster. But at the same time, I don’t want to rush something out just for the sake of it. I want the next record to be perfect. If it takes another four years, then that’s what it takes. When you’re finished with a record, you should feel like there’s nothing you want to change on it at all. Done means done.”

Momsen told Rolling Stone last year that “rock and roll needs to make a resurgence” but insists rock music is still “cooler than anything.”

She says: “I don’t think rock is dead – it’s just resting. To say it’s dead is like saying that the blues is dead, which it isn’t. Right now, there’s not a lot of rock bands – it isn’t the most popular genre at the moment. But let’s face it, rock is cooler than anything.”

The band made history on the Billboard chart last week, when they became the first female-fronted group to have their first two singles reach the No.1 spot in the Mainstream Rock airplay chart with Messed Up World. See video below.

The Pretty Reckless are currently on tour across North America but head to the UK in November for eight dates.

Tour dates

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 18: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 19: Manchester Academy

Nov 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 22: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 24: Birmingham The Institute

Nov 26: London O2 Academy