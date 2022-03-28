The Pretty Reckless announce UK autumn tour

The Pretty Reckless have announced a UK tour to take place later this year.
The dates will follow their already-announced extensive US run this spring, which kicks off on April 1 in Spokane and comes to an end on September 25 at the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky. It's the quartet's first tour in five years, following 2016-2017's Who You Selling For Tour.
Their UK run will take place from October 26, launching in Glasgow, and will see Taylor Momsen's group making stops in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton and Norwich, before wrapping up on November 5 at London's Brixton Academy.
The Pretty Reckless will be performing songs off their most recent album, Death By Rock And Roll, which was released in February 2021.
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on April 1.
The Pretty Reckless UK tour:
Oct 26: Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 27: Manchester Academy
Oct 29: Newcastle O2 City Hall
Oct 30: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 01: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 02: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 03: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
Nov 05: London O2 Academy Brixton