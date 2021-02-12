The Pretty Reckless find brilliant new life on Death By Rock And Roll

New Yorkers The Pretty Reckless’s charmed first decade made stardom seem like their destiny. Until Chris Cornell’s death nixed a support tour with Soundgarden and producer Kato Khandwala died in a bike crash.

Death By Rock And Roll is their first attempt to claw back what they had. Fortunately it’s brilliant.

Taylor Momsen’s crew kick off on familiar turf, with the title track’s mainstream sleaze, but the album soon forks left. The glowering Only Love Can Save Me Now bolsters its grunge vibe with cameos from Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil.

And So It Went softens into a country strum, then goes wiggy courtesy of Tom Morello. 25 is a Bond theme with a mosher holding a knife to John Barry’s throat, Got So High is a truly lovely comedown strummer, and if someone told you Harley Darling had fallen off Neil Young’s Harvest sessions you’d believe it.

Resurrection complete.