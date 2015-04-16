The Polyphonic Spree detail 15th anniversary tour

The Polyphonic Spree have announced a 15th anniversary tour.

They’ll play eight dates across the UK in September and perform their 2002 debut album The Beginning Stages Of… in its entirety.

Their last release was 2013’s Yes, It’s True but mainman Tim DeLaughter said last year the group were planning another studio release to mark their 15th anniversary at some point this year.

He told Diffuser: “We’re already thinking about the next record. It’s probably going to be a nice little psychedelic journey. I’m thinking of doing a concept album – it may make people turn their heads.”

Tickets for the eight shows go on sale from 9am on Friday (April 17) via AGMP.

Sep 03: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 04: Brighton Concorde 2

Sep 05: Oxford O2 Academy

Sep 07: Bristol Motion

Sep 09: Manchester Club Academy

Sep 10: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Sep 11: Glasgow Oran Mor

Sep 16: Sheffield O2 Academy