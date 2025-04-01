Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan lines up shows to celebrate the anniversaries of three classic Smashing Pumpkins albums, but he'll be performing with his new solo band, not Smashing Pumpkins

What better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness than seeing it performed by a band that's not Smashing Pumpkins?

Billy Corgan
(Image credit: Franklin Jacome/Agencia Press South/Getty Images)

For Smashing Pumpkins, 2025 is a significant year. Not only is it the 30th anniversary of the release of the band's epic and hugely successful Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness double album (which emerged on October 23, 1995 in the UK, and one day later in the US), but two other albums in the Chicago band's catalogue - Machina/The Machines Of God, and it's follow-up Machina II/The Friends & Enemies Of Modern Music - will turn 25.

The band's leader Billy Corgan has already announced that he will be reimagining Mellon Collie... "for an immersively original sonic and visual experience that blurs the boundaries of opera, rock, and performance art." Which sounds delightful. And as if that weren't exciting enough, Corgan has revealed new plans to celebrate the landmark release, and the Pumpkins' brace of 2000 albums, by performing songs from all three records, plus selections from last year's Aghori Mhori Mei, on tour.

But, er, not with Smashing Pumpkins.

Instead, for reasons that doubtless make complete sense to him, Corgan will be paying tribute to the Pumpkins legacy with his new solo project, Billy Corgan And The Machines Of God, featuring Smashing Pumpkins touring guitarist Kiki Wong, bassist Kid Tigrrr (Jenna Fournier) and drummer Jake Hayden.

The band will play:

Jun 07: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Jun 09: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Jun 11: Muskoka Kee to Bala, Canada
Jun 12: Toronto HISTORY, Canada
Jun 13: Montreal Beanfield Theatre, Canada
Jun 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Jun 16: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA
Jun 17: Allentown Archer Music Hall, PA
Jun 19: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI
Jun 20: Joliet Taste of Joliet, IL
Jun 21: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
Jun 23: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA
Jun 25: Cleveland House of Blues Cleveland, OH
Jun 26: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH
Jun 27: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI
Jun 29: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Tickets will be available here.

Corgan has also revealed that both Machina albums have been remixed and remastered, and are to be combined into an 80-song box set, featuring demos, outtakes and live performances.

The boxset will be available exclusively through the musician's Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois. Pre-orders will begin on June 27.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

