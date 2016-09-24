The Pineapple Thief to tour with Gavin Harrison on drums

The Pineapple Thief have announced a European tour for early 2017 with King Crimson and Porcupine Tree man Gavin Harrison joining them on drums.

The dates are in support of The Pineapple Thief’s 11th studio album Your Wilderness, which was released last month via Kscope. Harrison played drums on the record.

Mainman Bruce Soord says: “We always said that we couldn’t imagine touring the material live without Gavin on stage. We’re so excited that we have made it happen. It’s a real once in a lifetime event.”

The Pineapple Thief will also be joined buy additional guitarist Darran Charles for the tour. Godsticks man Charles was a guest on Your Wilderness, along with Harrison, Supertramp’s John Helliwell and Caravan’s Geoffrey Richardson.

They’ll perform Your Wilderness plus a string of re-imagined favourites from their back catalogue.

Tickets are available now via the band’s website.

The Pineapple Thief European tour 2017

Jan 20: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Jan 21: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Jan 22: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Jan 24: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jan 25: Oberhausen Eisenlager, Germany

Jan 26: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Jan 27: Prague Futurum Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jan 28: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Jan 29: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Jan 31: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Feb 01: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France

Feb 09: Glasgow ABC2, UK

Feb 10: Manchester Sound Control UK

Feb 11: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK