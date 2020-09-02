The Pineapple Thief release video for new single Driving Like Maniacs

UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief have released a video for their brand new single Driving Like Maniacs. It's the latest track to be taken from their upcoming album Versions Of The Truth, out on September 4 via Kscope. You can watch the video in full below.

“The song has a very specific meaning to me, from a very specific event in my life," says singer and guitarist Bruce Soord. "But I always give George (Laycock), who produces and directs all of our videos, total control over how he wants to adapt it for the big screen. The main shoot was shot along a coastal road on the Dorset Jurassic coast, and I spent the sunset of an August evening driving up and down the coastal road in a car. It brought back vivid memories from my youth.



“The song is about estrangement, but George managed to find his own take on it. About a father forced to abandon his child in order to save him, to care for him in absentia. Ultimately at least, there is light at the end of the dark tunnel.



"The performance element is also very important, sitting within that narrative. “We wanted to include the full band in this video. The Pineapple Thief is definitely a band, a true collaboration, so it made sense that George also included shots of Gavin, Jon and Steve playing.”

Version Of The Truth has been produced by the four members of the band – Soord, keyboardist Steve Kitch, bassist Jon Sykes and drummer Gavin Harrison.

The album will be released on CD, LP incl. various colours, digitally, Blu-ray disc with bonus track plus as a limited edition deluxe hardback book four-disc version.

Pre-order Versions Of The Truth.