The Osiris Club release Rasputin-themed video for Moscow

Be-masked UK prog rockers The Osiris Club have released a haunting, Rasputin themed video for Moscow, which you can watch below.

Moscow is taken from the band's third album, The Green Chapel, which will now released through Bad Elephant Records on November 12.

"The video is a depiction of fantasy and the real world story of the Mad Monk and Mystic Grigori Rasputin," explains vocalist and bassist Sean Cooper, "who upon his assassination hands over his supernatural abilities to his daughter Varvara Rasputin (see also the Varvara character from Mike Mignola's Hellboy/B.P.R.D universe which also inspired the band name: The Osiris Club), following the Russian Revolution of 1917. She is hunted in the same way as her father and she must hide from the secret Lenin Police and cannot trust anyone around her making her a dangerous vigilante in Moscow and wider Russia."

The Green Chapel has been inspired by "medieval tales of headless knights, blind hares, wild hunts by moonlight and snow-choked English landscapes, the lyrics conjure a world of mysterious powers spilling into reality and ancient forces waiting to be unleashed. Invoking authors such as Arthur Machen and M.R. James, the musical content faithfully mirrors this magical summoning of energies both benign and infernal."

The Osiris Club released the live album Blazing Worlds - Live At Roadburn & Twicefold Of Kind through Bad Elephant last year.

Pre-order The Green Chapel.