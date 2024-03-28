The Omnific announce new studio album The Law Of Augmenting Returns

Australia's premiere dual-bass prog rock trio The Omnific have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Law Of Augmenting Returns, through Wild Thing Records on June 7.

It's the second full-length release from the band, following 2021's Escapades, and is preceded by first single Base Camp. You can watch the new video for the single below.

"In what could be described, as the defining song of a new era of musical possibilities to come from us, Base Camp takes you on a journey to the top of the mountain, and back," says one of the band's bassists, Matt Fack of the single, the video for which was filmed in Sydney's Jervis Bay.

The Omnific regrouped the production team behind Escapades for The Law Of Augmenting Returns, namely Adam Bentley (mixing, Arch Echo), Ermin Hamidovic (mastering, Periphery), and Josh Saunders (artwork); with the majority of programming handled by the band’s own Matt Fack.

"The Law Of Augmenting Returns is the culmination of the experience and knowledge learned and embodied in the eight years of our existence as a band," adds Fack. "With our creative mindset to incorporate new ideas adhered to the core principle of bass, this album paints the story of the band’s past, present, and beyond."

The trio, who played live in Europe last year, return for more live dates this summer with a string of their own headline shows and festival appearances including the UK's Radar and ArcTanGent festivals. You can view all the dates below.

Pre-order The Law Of Augmenting Returns.



(Image credit: Wild Thing Records)

The Omnific: The Law Of Augmenting Returns

01. The Omnific ≈ Bass (Feat. Tim Waurick and Luke Taylor of Heartline)

02. The Law Of Augmenting Returns (Feat. Charles Berthoud and Kai Den Hertog)

03. Matrices

04. Base Camp

05. Will-O’-The-Wisp

06. Phat Mackerel

07. Butterfingers

08. Double Malt Ditty (Feat. Rohan Sharma)

The Omnific Summer EU/UK tour

Jul 28: UK Manchester Radar Festival

Jul 30: GER Oberhausen Druckluft

Aug 1: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 3

Aug 2: SPA Madrid Wurlitzer

Aug 3: POR Vagos Metal Fest

Aug 4: SPA Portugalete Groove

Aug 6: ITA Milan Slaughter Club

Aug 8: SLO Bratislava Pink Whale

Aug 9: CZE Josefov Brutal Assault Festival

Aug 10: POL Warsaw Chmury

Aug 12: GER Hamburg Hafenklang

Aug 14: NED Nijmegen Merleyn

Aug 16: UK Arctangent Festival

Aug 18: HUN Gyöngyös Fekete Zaj Festival

Get tickets.