Arch Echo release performances from Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary Concert

US prog metal quintet Arch Echo have released videos of their performances from the recently streamed Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary Concert, Melodies of an Endless Journey, in which they performed their own takes on four iconic tracks from the action role-playing game Genshin.

You can watch their take on Overlord Of Thunderstorm below. The video is timestamped for the Arch Echo performance, but forms part of the entire concert which ran for over an hour and also features the band on The Crane Cries (Shenhe's Theme), Chapter Of A New Era (Yun Jin's Theme) and Myriad Of Lights (Lantern Rite 2022 Theme), recreating the soundtrack for the Chinese game in their own style.

“As someone who likes to come up with metal arrangements of classic video game tunes for fun, it was a really cool experience to work with Genshin Impact," says bassist Joe Calderone. "They are a highly respected video game and have a community that truly enjoys quality soundtracks. I believe that our renditions of the songs on this OST bring the full power of Arch Echo behind the project. Genshin’s original music is absolutely incredible and I really love how our arrangements turned out.”

At the same time, the band, who recently supported Dream Theater on their recent US tour, have announced their own US and Canadian tour dates for October and November. The band will release a brand new single called Battlestar Nostalgica, complete with music video on October 21.

Arch Echo North American tour dates:

Oct 27: TN Nashville The End

Oct 29: GA Atlanta Purgatory

Oct 31: DC Washington Songbyrd

Nov 1: PA Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie

Nov 2: Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

Nov 3: CT Hamden Space Ballroom

Nov 4: MA Cambridge Sonia

Nov 5: NY New York Mercury Lounge

Nov 6: QC Montreal Turbo Haus

Nov 7: ON Toronto Drake Underground

Nov 8: MI Detroit Sanctuary

Nov 10: IL Chicago Subterranean

No 11: MN St Paul Turf Club

