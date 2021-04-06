The Offspring announce winter 2021 UK arena shows with The Hives

The Offspring will play six arena shows in the UK, and one in Ireland, in November to promote Let The Bad Times Roll, their first studio album since 2012’s Days Go By.

Dexter Holland’s band will kick off the UK tour at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on November 23, and visit Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester, before concluding at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 30.

Support on all UK shows will come from sharp-dressed Swedish garage rockers The Hives.

The full UK and Ireland tour itinerary is as follows:



21 Nov Dublin, 3 Arena IRE

23 Nov Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24 Nov Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

26 Nov London, The SSE Wembley Arena

27 Nov Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

29 Nov Manchester, AO Arena

30 Nov Leeds, First Direct Arena

In a statement which must have taken, oh... 10 seconds to compose, The Offspring say: "After nearly 2 years of not playing for our fans, the idea of getting in front of the UK crowds is beyond exciting! We can’t wait! See you soon!”

“Yes it’s true!” The Hives add. “The Hives will join The Offspring on their UK/Ireland invasion spreading the California punk sun by adding their own unique unfuckwithable version of arena garage rock. Missing out on the fun is for idiots. Sincerely The Hives.”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, April 9.