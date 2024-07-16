The Ocean share new Nathan Fake remix of Preboreal

German post-rock/prog collective The Ocean celebrate the first anniversary of last year's Holocene album by sharing a new remix of the album's opening cut Preboreal, remixed by the band’s friend and tourmate Nathan Fake, which you can listen to below.

Holocene was the last in the band's celebrated palaeontology-inspired album series, which also featured 2018's Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic and 2019's Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic.

English producer and renowned electronic artist Nathan Fake, who released his debut album Drowning In A Sea Of Love in 2006 has since since built a reputation for distinctive remixes combining ambient electronics with raw-edged techno, such as his reimagining of Radiohead’s Morning Mr Magpie at Thom Yorke’s request.

"I'm really happy with this," says Fake. "I've never remixed something in this genre before so it was a challenge but I had a lot of fun working with the band and doing the remix! I'm looking forward to seeing what everyone thinks of it."



