The Ocean announce live stream of Phanerozoic I

German prog metallers The Ocean have announced that they will perform the whole of their Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic album in a live stream in March.

The album, released in 2018, is the first half of a sprawling, paleontology concept album that was completed in 2020 with the release of Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic|Cenozoic, which featured in Prog Magazine's writers' albums of the year.

"After more than a year of absence from playing music, we’re stoked about getting back together to rehearse and perform - even more so, because we have a new space which we are currently transforming into our own recording studio, say the band. "This is the beginning of a new era for us. We’ve battled against the inertia of 2020 with writing a whole bunch of new material, and the result is that we’ve got two new albums ready to record once the construction work is done."

The live stream takes place at 7pm (GMT)/8PM (CET) on March 28, streamed live from Pier2 in Bremen, Germany. This will be available on demand for 48 hours. For now there are no plans to make this available online after these 48 hours, or for the band to do this again.

Get tickets.