The Ocean drop surprise new single Preboreal

German prog metal sextet The Ocean have shared a surprise new single, Preboreal, and you can watch the new video below.

Preboreal is the band’s first new music since the critically acclaimed Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic double album, which they released in 2020. And yet it arrives with no statement from the band, and no word of any forthcoming new album.

A countdown clock is running on the band's website, which indicated the band are gearing up for something, however, which, at the time of writing, is at 29 days.

The Ocean are touring throughout Europe with Australian prog rockers Karnivool in January and February. The band will also play their own shows which you can view below.

The Ocean live dates:

Jan 20: DEN Aarhus Radar

Jan 27: GER Mainz, Schon Schön

Feb 2: UK Southampton The 1865

Feb 11: FRA Metz, Haunting the Chapel Festival

Feb 12: NED Maastricht, Muziekgieterij