The Ocean announce UK and European tour with LLNN and Playgrounded

German prog metal sextet The Ocean have announced a UK and European tour to run from late August to early October this year. It's the first time the. band, sometimes knows as The Ocean Collective, have been able to visit these shores since the release of 2020's Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic.
The band will be supported on all dates by Greek dark proggers Playgrounded and Danish post metal outfit LLNN.
"We’re stoked to take our pandemic album Phanerozoic II out on the road after all this downtime, some rescheduled shows and some new ones,": says main writer and guitarist Robin Staps. "With LLNN and Playgrounded we have two like-minded cutting edge bands on board that are 'redefining heaviness', to speak in Roadburn terms, not only by distorted guitars but also by their innovative use of electronics in heavy music."
The Ocean/Playgrounded/LLNN tour dates:
Aug 24: NED Rotterdam Baroeg
Aug 25: UK Brighton Patterns
Aug 26: UK London 229
Aug 27: UK Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Aug 28: UK Birmingha 02 Academy 3
Aug 29: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Aug 30: UK Glasgow Slay
Sep 1: IRE Cork Cyprus Avenue
Sep 2: IRE Dublin Whelans
Sep 3: UK Manchester Club Academy
Sep 4: UK Leeds Key Club
Sep 5: UK Bristol The Fleece
Sep 6: FRA Lille The Black Lab
Sep 7: BEL Brussels Botanique
Sep 8: NED Zwolle Hedon
Sep 9: GER Bremen Hellseatic
Sep 10: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset
Sep11: DEN Aalborg 1000Fryd
Sep 12: NOR Stavanger Folken
Sep 13: NOR Bergen Landmark
Sep 14: NOR Oslo Bla
Sep 15: SWE Stockholm Hus7
Sep 17: FIN Helsinki On The Rocks
Sep 18: EST Tallinn Sveta
Sep 20: POL Warsaw Progresja
Sep 21: POL Wroclaw, Akademia
Sep 22: AUT Vienna Szene
Sep 23: SLO Bratislava Randal
Sep 24: ROM Cluj-Napoca Form Space
Sep 25: ROM Bucharest Quantic
Sep 26: BUL Sofia Mixtape5
Sep 27: GRE Thessaloniki Principal
Sep 28: GRE Athens Temple
Sep 30: CRO Zagreb, Mochvara
Oct 1: HUN Budapest Akvarium
Oct 2: CZE Prague Underdogs