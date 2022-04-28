The Ocean announce UK and European tour with LLNN and Playgrounded

German prog metal sextet The Ocean have announced a UK and European tour to run from late August to early October this year. It's the first time the. band, sometimes knows as The Ocean Collective, have been able to visit these shores since the release of 2020's Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic.

The band will be supported on all dates by Greek dark proggers Playgrounded and Danish post metal outfit LLNN.

"We’re stoked to take our pandemic album Phanerozoic II out on the road after all this downtime, some rescheduled shows and some new ones,": says main writer and guitarist Robin Staps. "With LLNN and Playgrounded we have two like-minded cutting edge bands on board that are 'redefining heaviness', to speak in Roadburn terms, not only by distorted guitars but also by their innovative use of electronics in heavy music."

The Ocean/Playgrounded/LLNN tour dates:

Aug 24: NED Rotterdam Baroeg

Aug 25: UK Brighton Patterns

Aug 26: UK London 229

Aug 27: UK Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Aug 28: UK Birmingha 02 Academy 3

Aug 29: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Aug 30: UK Glasgow Slay

Sep 1: IRE Cork Cyprus Avenue

Sep 2: IRE Dublin Whelans

Sep 3: UK Manchester Club Academy

Sep 4: UK Leeds Key Club

Sep 5: UK Bristol The Fleece

Sep 6: FRA Lille The Black Lab

Sep 7: BEL Brussels Botanique

Sep 8: NED Zwolle Hedon

Sep 9: GER Bremen Hellseatic

Sep 10: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Sep11: DEN Aalborg 1000Fryd

Sep 12: NOR Stavanger Folken

Sep 13: NOR Bergen Landmark

Sep 14: NOR Oslo Bla

Sep 15: SWE Stockholm Hus7

Sep 17: FIN Helsinki On The Rocks

Sep 18: EST Tallinn Sveta

Sep 20: POL Warsaw Progresja

Sep 21: POL Wroclaw, Akademia

Sep 22: AUT Vienna Szene

Sep 23: SLO Bratislava Randal

Sep 24: ROM Cluj-Napoca Form Space

Sep 25: ROM Bucharest Quantic

Sep 26: BUL Sofia Mixtape5

Sep 27: GRE Thessaloniki Principal

Sep 28: GRE Athens Temple

Sep 30: CRO Zagreb, Mochvara

Oct 1: HUN Budapest Akvarium

Oct 2: CZE Prague Underdogs

