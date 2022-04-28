The Ocean announce UK and European tour with LLNN and Playgrounded

German prog metal sextet The Ocean return to UK for the first time since the Covid pandemic

The Ocean
German prog metal sextet The Ocean have announced a UK and European tour to run from late August to early October this year.  It's the first time the. band, sometimes knows as The Ocean Collective, have been able to visit these shores since the release of 2020's Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic.

The band will be supported on all dates by Greek dark proggers Playgrounded and Danish post metal outfit LLNN.

"We’re stoked to take our pandemic album Phanerozoic II out on the road after all this downtime, some rescheduled shows and some new ones,": says main writer and guitarist Robin Staps. "With LLNN and Playgrounded we have two like-minded cutting edge bands on board that are 'redefining heaviness', to speak in Roadburn terms, not only by distorted guitars but also by their innovative use of electronics in heavy music."

The Ocean/Playgrounded/LLNN tour dates:
Aug 24: NED Rotterdam Baroeg
Aug 25: UK Brighton Patterns 
Aug 26: UK London 229 
Aug 27: UK Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms 
Aug 28: UK Birmingha  02 Academy 3
Aug 29: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Aug 30: UK Glasgow Slay
Sep 1: IRE Cork Cyprus Avenue
Sep 2:  IRE Dublin Whelans
Sep 3: UK Manchester Club Academy 
Sep 4: UK Leeds Key Club 
Sep 5: UK Bristol The Fleece 
Sep 6: FRA Lille The Black Lab 
Sep 7: BEL Brussels Botanique 
Sep 8: NED Zwolle Hedon
Sep 9: GER Bremen Hellseatic
Sep 10: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset 
Sep11: DEN Aalborg 1000Fryd 
Sep 12: NOR Stavanger Folken 
Sep 13: NOR Bergen Landmark
Sep 14: NOR Oslo Bla
Sep 15: SWE Stockholm Hus7
Sep 17: FIN Helsinki On The Rocks 
Sep 18: EST Tallinn Sveta 
Sep 20: POL Warsaw Progresja 
Sep 21: POL Wroclaw, Akademia 
Sep 22: AUT Vienna Szene
Sep 23: SLO Bratislava Randal 
Sep 24: ROM Cluj-Napoca Form Space 
Sep 25: ROM Bucharest Quantic 
Sep 26: BUL Sofia Mixtape5 
Sep 27: GRE Thessaloniki Principal
Sep 28: GRE Athens Temple 
Sep 30: CRO Zagreb, Mochvara 
Oct 1: HUN Budapest Akvarium 
Oct 2: CZE Prague Underdogs 

