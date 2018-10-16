The Neal Morse Band invite fans to join them on The Great Adventure

The Neal Morse Band have revealed that they’ll release a double concept album early next year.

The Great Adventure once again features Morse on lead vocals, guitars and keyboards, drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette and will launch on January 25 via Radiant Records/Metal Blade.

It’ll be released on 2CD, 2CD/DVD – featuring behind-the-scenes video clips of the making of the album – and 3LP. Pre-orders will get under way on December 4.

The Great Adventure follows 2016’s The Similitude Of A Dream, which closes with the lyric: “Let the great adventure now begin…”

"It’s described as the “perfect companion piece” to the last record, which was a partial retelling of John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress and will fuse rock, metal, classical and jazz elements.

This album is everything I hoped it would be. I listened through last night and I was in tears at the end! Neal Morse

Morse explains: “This band continues to amaze me! I have to say it was a little daunting to follow up The Similitude Of A Dream as it was such a special album and it delivered every night at our concerts, but I believe that The Great Adventure will have a tremendous impact as well.

Portnoy adds: “How do you follow an epic double concept album? Well, create another epic double concept album!

“I always knew topping The Similitude Of A Dream was going to be difficult, if not impossible, as I held it in such high regard. But I am absolutely blown away with what we achieved here! We’ve created what is the ultimate companion to The Similitude Of A Dream.”

A full tracklist will be revealed in due course, but the cover art can be seen below.

In addition, The Neal Morse Band have also revealed a mammoth touring schedule in support of the new album. They’ve lined up dates across North America and Europe, which will begin at the start of February.