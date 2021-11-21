The music world pays tribute to David Longdon

The music world has been paying tribute to Big Big Train singer David Longdon, who has died after a tragic accident.

Steve Hackett led the tributes, tweeting "I’m very sad to hear of David Longdon’s passing. He was a lovely guy and had a wonderful voice. He sounded fabulous singing on the vocal version of Spectral Mornings."

Yes and Downes Braide Association keyboard player Geoff Downes said "We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our musical collaborator & dear friend David Longdon. We are fortunate to have wonderful memories of making & performing music with David that will be treasured always. Sending love and light to David’s family and friends."

Magenta singer Christina Booth, pictured with Longdon above, and who sang with him on their charity cover of the aforementioned Spectral Mornings, said in a video "hearting the news about David last night, it felt like I'd been punched in the gut. It's so so sad and such a great loss. Sometimes life is shit and there's no explanation or reason for things. I think it's going to take a long time for people to get to gris with what's happened. I feel for his friends, his family, for Big Bg Train, for Sarah. It's tragic."

"We are so terribly sorry to hear this news," Marillion said in a short statement. "He was a kind and lovely man. We shall miss him. Sending love to his family and friends."

Frost*'s Jem Godfrey added "I cannot believe the news about David Longdon. A true gentleman and a fantastic musician, my thoughts are with his family, Greg and the band" while Haken singer Ross Jennings added "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news of David Longdon's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and bandmates in . Much too young and gone too soon. R.I.P." and Iamthemorning singer Marjana Smekina said "This is shocking and heartbreaking and I’m so sorry."

Big Big Train band mate Greg Spawton pair tribute to his friend, saying "David made a huge impact on my life both musically and personally. I loved him like a brother and already feel his loss very deeply. He was a true creative visionary with extraordinary depth of talent. But above all he was a first rate and very kind man. His family, friends, BBT bandmates and crew will miss him terribly."