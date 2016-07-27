The Mission give update on 'monstrous' new album

The Mission’s Wayne Hussey has given an update from the studio, where he and the band are working on their new album.

They’re putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light with producer Tim Palmer. He was behind the desk for the band’s 1986 debut album God’s Own Medicine and 1990’s Carved In Sand.

And Hussey says the new material, which is expected later this year, carries the “swagger and bombast of the Mission of old.”

He says: “I’m sat in my hotel room in Austin having just completed my first day of work here with Tim Palmer. I haven’t seen Tim for maybe a good 10 years or so but it’s like no time at all has passed and we are so immediately comfortable working with each other again.

“I think this album is shaping up to be monstrous – an album that you will love. It has all the swagger and bombast of the Mission of old. Great tunes and some great guest performances. I’ve managed to persuade a few of my old mates to lend their vocal talents to this album. Guess who?

He suggests the record is the “lost link” between The Sisters Of Mercy’s debut First And Last And Always and God’s Own Medicine, and adds: “I have rekindled my love for the guitar, electric 12 string particularly, after many years of ambivalence between us.”

The Mission will head out on the road to celebrate their 30th anniversary later this year, with dates announced for the UK, Europe and Australia – including an appearance at the Whitby Goth Weekend on November 5.

Oct 01: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Oct 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 11: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 12: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 14: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 15: Valencia Republica, Spain

Oct 16: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Oct 18: Milan Boom Club, Italy

Oct 19: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Oct 23: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 25: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 26: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Oct 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 28: Wargem Expo, Belgium

Oct 29: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 31: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 01: Paris Bus Palladium, France

Nov 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: London O2 Forum, UK

Nov 05: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK

Nov 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 11: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Nov 12: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Nov 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Nov 15: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Nov 16: Perth Capitol, Australia

Nov 18: Wellington Bodega, New Zealand

Nov 19: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

