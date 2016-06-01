The Mission launch album pre-order crowdfunding campaign

The Mission have launched a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign for their upcoming 30th anniversary album.

Wayne Hussey and co are currently working on the follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light and recently revealed they were once again working with producer Tim Palmer. He was behind the desk for the band’s 1986 debut album God’s Own Medicine and 1990’s Carved In Sand.

The Pledge campaign is offering those who pre-order a raft of exclusives, including a 2CD/DVD deluxe edition of the as-yet-untitled record, t-shirt packages, a visit to the rehearsal studio and handwritten lyric sheets.

Singer and guitarist Hussey recently hinted to TeamRock that the band would move away from the rawer sound of The Brighter Light.

He said: “With the new record, yeah, I’m going to change it up. I think one of the things you can say about The Mission over the years, I think fans really don’t quite know what to expect from one record to the next, which is quite a good position to be in. If you don’t try new things, it gets boring and stale.”

The Mission will head out on the road to celebrate their 30th anniversary later this year, with dates announced for the UK, Europe and Australia – including an appearance at the Whitby Goth Weekend on November 5.

Oct 01: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Oct 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 11: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 12: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 14: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 15: Valencia Republica, Spain

Oct 16: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Oct 18: Milan Boom Club, Italy

Oct 19: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Oct 23: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 25: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Oct 26: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 28: Wargem Expo, Belgium

Oct 29: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 31: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 01: Paris Bus Palladium, France

Nov 05: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK

Nov 11: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Nov 12: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Nov 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Nov 15: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Nov 16: Perth Capitol, Australia