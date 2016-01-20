The Mission announce 30th anniversary tour

The Mission have announced a 30th anniversary tour for later this year.

They’ll play seven dates in the UK and Ireland in October, before heading to mainland Europe. They’ll then return to the UK for an appearance at the Whitby Goth Weekend in November, before flying to Australia for a run of shows.

They’ll also release a studio album to coincide with the tour – their first since 2013’s The Brightest Light.

Mainman Wayne Hussey says: “30 bloody years! Who would have thought it, eh? As we were well renowned for our, ahem, lifestyle choices, shall we say, I remember Melody Maker ran an office pool betting which member of The Mission would die first.

“I seem to remember Mick Brown was the favourite, with yours truly running a close second. Well, we’re still here, alive and well and still going strong. It seems to me that anyone who survives past the age of 50 in this business these days is given honorary legendary status. It’s cheaply given, in my opinion, but we’ll take it.”

He continues: “I seriously never thought I’d see this day but 30 years is a remarkable achievement. Not one we could have achieved without the support and patronage of our brilliant audience. This celebration is for them as much as it is for our retirement funds.”

Hussey will be joined by bassist Craig Adams, guitarist Simon Hinkler and drummer Mike Kelly on the road. A ticket pre-sale starts on January 22 which includes a free download of Hussey’s track, Father. General sale begins on January 25.

Hussey will head out on a solo tour in April with support from Evi Vine.

Oct 01: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Oct 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 11: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 12: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 14: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 15: Valencia Republica, Spain

Oct 16: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Oct 18: Milan Boom Club, Italy

Oct 19: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Oct 23: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 25: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Oct 26: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 28: Wargem Expo, Belgium

Oct 29: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 31: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 01: Paris Bus Palladium, France

Nov 05: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK

Nov 11: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Nov 12: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Nov 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Nov 15: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Nov 16: Perth Capitol, Australia