The Mission confirm Tim Palmer return

The Mission have confirmed they’re working with producer Tim Palmer again.

Palmer was behind the desk for the band’s debut album God’s Own Medicine in 1986 and 1990’s Carved In Sand. And he’s retuned to oversee work on Wayne Hussey and co’s follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light, which is expected to launch later this year.

Guitarist and vocalist Hussey says: “It’s been no secret that The Mission have been working on a new album for the last few months. But what we have neglected to tell you is that we are working again with Tim Palmer.

“Although thus far we’ve only been sending audio files back and forth and speaking via Skype, it’s been brilliant to have Tim on board again and getting his input on the songs as we write and arrange them. Tim gets us. He understands us, but brings his own unique viewpoint to our table. With Tim I know we are in safe hands.”

Hussey reports they have “10 songs mostly written and recorded” for the as-yet-untitled album, with the band planning on adding further tracks before settling on a final tracklist.

He adds: “Without giving too much away, I think with this album it’s been a case of looking back and becoming comfortable with certain aspects of my past that has enabled me to move forward.

“I am playing a lot more guitar than the last couple of albums which is another thing I’ve gotten comfortable with again. For too long I had been thinking of myself as a singer that played guitar and not thinking of myself as a guitar player and delegating that responsibility to others.”

Palmer says he’s “very happy” to be working with the group again, and adds: “The best part is that the band are sounding great. I am really happy with the new songs and I feel that the ‘Mish’ fans are going to really love this record. Excited to be a part of this.”

The Mission will head out on the road to celebrate their 30th anniversary later this year, with dates announced for the UK, Europe and Australia – including an appearance at the Whitby Goth Weekend on November 5.

Further album details, including pre-order links, will be released in due course.

The Mission: Singles A’s & B’s

Oct 01: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Oct 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 11: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 12: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 14: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 15: Valencia Republica, Spain

Oct 16: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Oct 18: Milan Boom Club, Italy

Oct 19: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Oct 23: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 25: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Oct 26: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 28: Wargem Expo, Belgium

Oct 29: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 31: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 01: Paris Bus Palladium, France

Nov 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Nov 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 05: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK

Nov 11: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Nov 12: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Nov 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Nov 15: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Nov 16: Perth Capitol, Australia