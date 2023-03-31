Serj Tankian hooks up with The Hu for impossibly epic new version of Black Thunder

The Hu have continued their ongoing quest to bring Mongolian music to the world by releasing a new version of the track they describe as the "crown jewel" of last year's Rumble Of Thunder album, Black Thunder. And to make things even more epic, System Of A Down man Serj Tankian provides the vocals on the new version.

"I had discovered the Hu’s music from a YouTube video that a friend sent me and was instantly struck by their powerful and delightful merging of Mongolian folk and metal," says Tankian. "A few years back I had scored a film called Furious where we also used the legendary Tuva singing and heavy guitars. So, when they reached out to collaborate, I was intrigued.

"I appreciate the pride with which they represent their culture through music. It led me down a historical rabbit hole of Mongolians and Armenia. Genghis Khan conquered Armenia along with the rest of Europe, but the Mongols also later teamed up with Armenia to fight the Turkish hordes. Happy I had the chance to collaborate with the Hu and learn all of this in the process."

Also on board for the new version of Black Thunder is Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz from Bad Wolves, who adds, "Working on this version of The Hu’s Black Thunder was so much fun and so different from what I normally get to do. Their vision, their voices…they’re special. This is more than music, it’s a movement, it’s culture, and I’m honoured that I was presented with the opportunity to be part of it."

"The lyrics and the video have several different meanings on the surface as well as on a deeper level, " adds The Hu's leader Gala. "Therefore, every version of Black Thunder carries a certain unique idea.

"Our producer and our band members were amazed by the additions that were made by DL and Serj and their unique singing styles, which added to our beloved song. DL’s powerful vocals, topped by the Serj’s signature voice and one-of-a-kind Armenian-American style, is shedding different light to The Hu’s music. We hope our fans enjoy this featured version and feel the soul of the song through their ears."

In February, The Hu released a new version of This Is Mongol, one of the standout tracks from Rumble Of Thunder. The song was originally released as the first single from the album in May last year, but the reworked version – This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) – featured a new vocal, from Alice In Chains singer William DuVall.

Previously, the band reworked three tracks from their debut album The Gereg with other musicians: a new version of Wolf Totem featuring Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, a version of Yuve Yuve Yu with guest vocals from Ashes To New singer Danny Case, and a dazzling version of Song Of Women starring Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale.

The band have also announced a deluxe version of Rumble Of Thunder, which will be released on June 30 via Better Noise and features the new versions of This Is Mongol and Black Thunder. It's available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).

The Hu's European tour kinks off on June 7. Full dates below. They also play at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY, on September 23, and at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA, on October 6.

The Hu: Rumble Of Thunder European Tour 2023

Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Liverpool Academy, UK

Jun 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jun 16: Landgraaf Pinkpop 2023, Netherlands

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Lille L’Aeronef, France

Jun 21: Norwich University of East Anglia, UK

Jun 22: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jun 23: Newcastle NX, UK

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 28: Strasbourg La Laiterie Artefact, France

Jun 30: Werchter Rock Werchter 2023, Belgium

Jul 02: Heslinki Festival, Finland

Jul 04: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 26, Germany

Jul 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxemburg

Jul 06: Aix-les-bains Musilack 2023, France

Jul 08: Madrid Mad Cool Festival 2023, Spain

Jul 10: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Jul 12: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Jul 13: Dresden Alter Schlachtohf, Germany

Jul 15: Wroclaw Center Concert A2, Poland

Jul 16: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Budapest Budapest Park, Hungary

Jul 20: Bontida Electric Castle Festival, Romania

Jul 22: Nordfjordeid Malakoff Festival, Norway

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).