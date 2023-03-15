Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and more confirmed for Louder Than Life

Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool and Avenged Sevenfold have been confirmed as headliners for this year's Louder Than Life festival, which will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, between September 21-24.

Foo Fighters will perform on the opening night, heading a bill that also includes Weezer and Rancid, while Tool will top a Friday lineup that also stars Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth and Corey Taylor. Saturday's festivities will conclude with Avenged Sevenfold following Pantera onstage, while the weekend will finish with a set from Green Day after performances from Queens Of The Sone Age, Turnstile and Run The Jewels.

Other acts booked for the four day event include Falling In Reverse, 311, Pierce The Veil, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Parkway Drive, Bad Omens, Babymetal and many more.

“The fans spoke and we listened!" says festival founder Danny Wimmer. "The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special."

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab). Full lineup below.

Louder Than Life 2023 lineup

Thursday, September 21

Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, Beauty School Dropout, Pinkshift, Bob Vylan, Starcrawler, Starbenders, KYNG, Tigercub, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Guerilla Warfare, Asava

Friday, September 22

Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Fame On Fire, Dead Poet Society, Rain City Drive, Austin Meade, SIM, Tallah, Cassyette, Ten56., Hanabie., Gnome, Fox Lake, Widow7, Luna Aura

Saturday, September 23

Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Zero 9:36, Gideon, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Jesus Piece, Afterlife, Another Day Dawns, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Reach NYC, Feast For the Crows, Dissonation

Sunday, September 24

Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Awolnation, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, DeathbyRomy, Jehnny Beth, The Emo Night Tour, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, Reddstar, Letdown., As You Were, Death Valley Dreams, JVK