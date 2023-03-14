Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn and more announced for Aftershock 2023

Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Godsmack, Incubus, Queens Of The Stone Age, Limp Bizkit and many more are set to play at Sacramento's Aftershock festival this year

Aftershock 2023
Aftershock have announced a huge billing of bands for their 2023 festival, including Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn and Guns N' Roses as headliners. Also topping the event is Incubus, Turnstile, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, 311, Queens Of The Stone Age and Rancid.

The 'West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival' is to take place at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA from October 5 until October 8.

Other bands booked to play the 2023 instalment include The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Sleep Token, Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance and Daughtry, amongst others.

“We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival’s 11-year history,” says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. ”We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe.”

”Aftershock has become synonymous with Sacramento, and we couldn’t be more excited for the festival to be back this fall with such an incredible lineup,” offers Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento. “The city is already gearing up to welcome rock fans from across the country and around the world. Aftershock supports our local businesses, creates jobs and brings unmatched music to our city – October can’t come fast enough.” 

Aftershock passes are on sale now via the official festival website starting at $10 down.

Check out the line up and promotional video below:

Aftershock Festival 2023 poster

