The Hu announce North American 2022 tour

The Hu have announced a North American tour due to take place this Spring.

The Black Thunder tour is made up of both headline and festival dates, and will commence in San Diego, CA on April 16 and come to a close in Mexico City, MX on May 31.

Throughout the duration, the Mongolian heavy/folk metallers will be performing in Las Vegas, Tucson, Indio, Kansas City, Detroit, Columbus and more. They will additionally be performing a set at Coachella on April 15 and April 22.

Meanwhile, The Hu are preparing new music from their highly-anticipated second album, scheduled to arrive later this year via Better Noise Music.

"For the Black Thunder tour, we’re excited to be performing songs from our new album including Mother Nature, Tatar Warrior and ShihiHutu" said the Hu in a recent Q&A. "We have been working hard on our second album and hope to have it ready soon.

"It will be focused on showing the unique qualities of the Hunnu Rock genre and consists of many new songs that reinforce the different aspects of it. So far we’ve been getting positive response from our fans and we can’t wait to perform all of our new songs for them."

Tickets will become available to purchase on February 16 for the fan presale. Local sale will start on February 17 and general sale will go ahead on February 18.

Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 16: San Diego Humphreys by the Bay, CA

Apr 17: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Apr 19: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Apr 21: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 23: Monterey Golden State Theatre, CA

Apr 25: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 16: Bend Midtown Ballroom, OR

Apr 28: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Apr 29: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Apr 30: Bozeman The ELM, MT

May 02: Fargo Sanctuary Events Center, ND

May 03: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 04: Kansas City The Truman, MO

May 06: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

May 07: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

May 08: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

May 09: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 11: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 12: Portland State Theatre, ME

May 14: Albany Empire Live, NY

May 16: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 17: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

May 19: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

May 20: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

May 21: Charleston Music Farm, SC

May 22: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 25: Birmingham Iron City, AL

May 26: Little Rock Little Rock Music Hall, AR

May 27: Oklahoma City Tower Theatre, OK

May 28: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Buzzfest), TX

May 29: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion (BFD 22), TX

May 31: Mexico City Lunario, MEX