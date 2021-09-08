The Holy Road releases video for Coming Up For Air

The Holy Road, better known as Jonathan Stolber, the Northampton based composer and songwriter of acclaimed post-rock band To Bury A Ghost, has released a brand new video for Coming Up For Air, which you can watch below.

It's taken from The Holy Road's upcoming EP An Unshakable Demon, which will be self-released on September 24. You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Mixed by Amplfier/Vennart/Oceansize man Steven Durose and mastered at Abbey Road by the iconic Frank Arkwright (Mogwai), An Unshakeable Demon is a bristling, industrial collection of synth-heavy songwriting; theatrical, brooding and ominous.

"Tackling themes of mental health heightened by the pandemic, and exacerbated by social media, Stolber confronts issues we all face in reemerging into a post-COVID world," a spokesman says. "From the shoegaze synth-heavy opener Title Sequence, and forthcoming single Coming Up For Air abrasively unfurling with malignant intent, to the progressive instrumentals of the Explosions In The Sky inspired closer Against / Social / Media, An Unshakeable Demon effortlessly undulates from genre to genre throughout the eclectic six track EP."

Get Coming Up For Air.

(Image credit: Press)

The Holy Road: An Unshakable Demon

1. Title Sequence (FadeIn)

2. Coming Up For Air

3. The Chauffeur

4. A Quiet Dedication

5. Slow This Down (Epilogue)

6. Against / Social / Media