The Hirsch Effekt release new single Deklaration

The Hirsch Effekt have released a new video for the single Deklaration. It’s taken from the band’s fifth studio album, Kollaps, which is out now via Long Branch Records.



Say the band: "Many of the riffs in Dekalration were written by Moritz (Schmidt, drummer). Funnily, all three members in the band have different opinions on how hard it's to master the playability of the song. The rhythmic pattern for the Meshuggah-esque part that can be heard shortly before the second chorus already existed already way back when writing Eskapist. It never made it on the album though."

They add: "The lyrics were written partially in April of last year but only finished much later due to creative interruptions. Some of the lyrics had to be reformed and rewritten because of complications that came along with the usage of quotes and the rightful way of dealing with the subject."

Kollaps encounters everyday madness with elaborate counterpoints and ludicrous lyric lines. Following the release of last album Eskapist (2017), and headline slot at 2019's Euroblast Festival.