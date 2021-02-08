The Hirsch Effect strike symphonic note with live video for Kollaps

Experimental German trio The Hirsch Effekt have released a new video for their song Kollaps. It's taken from the band's upcoming orchestral EP Gregær which will be released through Long Branch Records on March 26.

Together with 17 young classical musicians from Hannover the band recorded orchestral versions of their songs Natans, Domstol and Kollaps as well as the brand-new song Gregær. All tracks have been newly arranged for this project by composer Anthony Williams.

The Gregær EP will be available as a strictly limited vinyl version as well as being available for download and on streaming services. The EP follows the band's 2020’s full-length release Kollaps, the band's fifth album.

You can view the video and new artwork below.

(Image credit: Long Branch Records)

The Hirsch Ekkeft: The Gregær EP

1 Natans - Orchestral Version

2 Domstol - Orchestral Version

3 Kollaps - Orchestral Version

4 Gregær - Orchestral Version