Opeth, Tesseract, Leprous and Rolo Tomassi to close 2021’s ArcTanGent festival

Swedish prog-metal stars Opeth will headline the closing night of 2021’s ArcTanGent festival on August 21, with Mikael Åkerfeldt’s band joined on the bill by Norwegian nu-jazz heads Jaga Jazzist and prog-metallers Leprous, Milton Keynes tech-metal monsters TesseracT, San Diego grind-punk legends The Locust, Rolo Tomassi, Svalbard, Elephant Tree and more.

The announcement completes the line-up for the 2021 festival, which will see Cult Of Luna, Mono, A.A. Williams, Alcest, Maybeshewell and Perturbator perform on the Fernhill Farm site on August 19, and Amenra, Oathbreaker, Rolo Tomassi, Jamie Lenman and Enslaved play on August 20.

“Saturday at ArcTanGent is going to be one hell of a closing party,” says festival organiser James Scarlett, “and there is really something for everyone, from the legends in Opeth and Jaga Jazzist to the brain melting insanity of returning heroes The Locust to some of the best underground heavy bands on the planet. To say the least, 2020 has obviously been a bit of a nightmare for everyone so we really wanted to bring some joy and some guitars to people’s lives. I’m so proud of the line-up we’ve put together and can’t wait to see everyone at Fernhill Farm in August 2021. See you all then!”

The full ArcTanGent 2021 festival line-up looks like this:

Thursday, August 19

Cult of Luna / MONO / Maybeshewill / Alcest / Perturbator / Caspian / Agent Fresco / Intronaut / Earthtone9 / A.A.Williams / Tides From Nebula / Boss Keloid / Fall of Messiah / Antethic / Arabrot / Kairon; IRSE! / Bonnacons of Doom / Barrens / Blodet / VASA / The Hyena Kill / The Guru Guru / Psychonaut / FES / Axiom / Attan / Latitudes / Bear / Bicurious / Traps / Parachute For Gordo / Natalie Evans / Bolt Ruin / Coldbones / worriedaboutsatan / Rainbow Slicer / Qariaq

Friday, August 20

Amenra / Oathbreaker / Rolo Tomassi / Jamie Lenman / Enslaved / Intervals / Bell Witch / Rivers of Nihil / Raketkanon / Quail vs Kenny / Chinese Football / Wheel / Jo Quail / The Samuel Jackson Five / Alpha Male Tea Party / Curse These Metal Hands / Wess Meets West / Odradek / BRIQUEVILLE / Heisa / Astrosaur / tortuganónima / The Mantis Opera / Body Hound / Stake / Mountain Caller / TANKENGINE / Binge / Last Hyena / Paranoid Void / Straight Girl / Jakub Zytecki / Lack The Low / Stoßzahn / Skemer / Pollyanna Holland-Wing

Saturday, August 21

Opeth / TesseracT / Jaga Jazzist / Leprous / The Locust / Rolo Tomassi / The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die / Car Bomb / Frontierer / OHHMS / Svalbard / Talons / Elephant Tree / Youthmovies / Castrovalva / Down I Go / Mass of the Fermenting Dregs / My Own Private Alaska / Kokomo / SEIMS / The Most / The Hirsch Effekt / Spook The Horses / TOTS / Thumpermonkey / Garganjua / Bent Knee / The K. / Herod / Land Wars / God Alone. / MIËT / Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out / Catbamboo / Wavey / Vogons / Beige Palace / STANLÆY

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.