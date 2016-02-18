The Frisbys release Waves video

The Frisbys have released a video for their song Waves.

It features on their six-track EP The Cause, which launched last month.

The band led by twin sisters Helen and Nicola Frisby say of the promo: “We were so lucky to have an amazingly talented dancer, Chloe Carey, and awesome cameraman, Kashman Harris, to work with on this shoot. Really hope that you enjoy it.”

The sisters, who are joined in the lineup by Marc Robinson, Sam Keer, Will Cattermole, Tom Finigan and Sal Palekar, will play at London’s Troubadour on February 26.

Limelight: The Frisbys