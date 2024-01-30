The Emerald Dawn announce 'live in the studio' performance of In Time

UK prog quartet The Emerald Dawn have announced that they will stream a live performance of their recent album In Time, live from their own Dragon Studio in Penwith, Cornwall on February 4 to celebrate the release of the album, the bands fifth release, on vinyl.

In Time is the first album released by brand new prog label Wild Thyme Records, which has been launched to champion emerging progressive rock bands and to release their music on vinyl.

At the same time the band. have live shows lined up at The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes with Pearl Handled Revolver on March 9 and at The Acorn, Penzance on March 16, as well as headlining the Soundle Festival in Peterborough on June 1.

Fans can watch the premiere of the performance via the band's YouTube channel at 19:30 UTC on Sunday February 4 here.

The vinyl edition of In Time can be ordered here.