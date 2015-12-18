In This Moment postpone Euro tour

In This Moment have been forced to postpone their planned January European tour.

They were due to kick off a run of 12 dates in Paris on January 10 but unspecified health issues affecting frontwoman Maria Brink mean the band will now hit the road in May instead.

Brink says: “I am madly in love with our UK and European fans. It breaks my heart to have to postpone our tour, but before you know it, we will be there and I am counting down the days.

“On our last UK/Euro run, we had some of the best shows of our entire life. Getting back to you is my priority and I’m so excited to see you soon.”

The band have released a list of rescheduled UK dates, with other European venues to be announced in due course. Tickets for the original gigs will remain valid for the new shows.

In This Moment’s last release was 2014’s Black Widow.

May 25: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

May 27: Manchester Academy, UK

May 28: Glasgow O2 Academy